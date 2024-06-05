Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

