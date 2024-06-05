Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s current price.

HPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.20. 18,626,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,541,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $20.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.