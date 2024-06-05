Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $19.83. 62,049,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,981,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

