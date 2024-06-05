Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 22.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average is $73.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Henry Schein's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

