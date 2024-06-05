HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.930-3.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. HealthEquity also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.93-3.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.58.

Shares of HQY opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $85.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

