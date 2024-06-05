Head to Head Contrast: PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) & Dana (NYSE:DAN)

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) and Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PHINIA and Dana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHINIA 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dana 0 4 2 0 2.33

PHINIA presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.42%. Dana has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.46%. Given Dana’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dana is more favorable than PHINIA.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PHINIA pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Dana pays out 444.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

90.9% of PHINIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Dana shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of PHINIA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Dana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PHINIA and Dana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHINIA 3.06% 7.52% 3.56% Dana 0.12% 5.42% 1.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PHINIA and Dana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHINIA $3.50 billion 0.57 $102.00 million N/A N/A Dana $10.65 billion 0.18 $38.00 million $0.09 150.67

PHINIA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dana.

Summary

PHINIA beats Dana on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies. It offers drive systems, including axles, driveshafts, transmission, and wheel and track drives; motion systems, such as winches, slew drives, and hub drives; and electrodynamic technologies comprised of motors, inverters, software and control systems, battery-management systems, and fuel cell plates. The company also provides sealing solutions, such as gaskets, seals, cam covers, and oil pan modules; thermal-management technologies, including transmission and engine oil cooling, battery and electronics cooling, charge air cooling, and thermal-acoustical protective shielding; and digital solutions that include active and passive system controls, as well as descriptive and predictive analytics. It serves vehicle manufacturers in the global light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets, as well as the stationary industrial market. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

