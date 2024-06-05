Head to Head Comparison: First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) & OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and OceanFirst Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $626.61 million 2.12 $157.06 million $1.61 8.08 OceanFirst Financial $641.60 million 1.29 $104.03 million $1.71 8.24

First Commonwealth Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OceanFirst Financial. First Commonwealth Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OceanFirst Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 OceanFirst Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Commonwealth Financial and OceanFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.90%. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.75%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than First Commonwealth Financial.

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 24.96% 12.89% 1.44% OceanFirst Financial 15.54% 6.17% 0.75%

Volatility & Risk

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats OceanFirst Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. In addition, it offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, trust and asset management services; and bank owned life insurance products. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

