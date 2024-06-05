HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.75 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 141.60% from the stock’s current price.

VYNE Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

VYNE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,130. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,874.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VYNE Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,623,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,249,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

