HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.75 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 141.60% from the stock’s current price.
VYNE Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %
VYNE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,130. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $6.79.
VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,874.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
About VYNE Therapeutics
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.
