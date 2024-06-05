HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2024

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNEGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.75 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 141.60% from the stock’s current price.

VYNE Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

VYNE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,130. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,874.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,623,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,249,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.