HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 18.1 %

Shares of VIR stock traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,493. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $27.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 677.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $27,245.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,293.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $27,245.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,293.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sung Lee sold 6,008 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $59,419.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,865.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,714 shares of company stock valued at $777,197 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 99.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

Featured Articles

