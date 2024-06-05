HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $0.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.25. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 204,394 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $194,174.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 579,066 shares of company stock valued at $571,499. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 108,286 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $762,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 561,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,970 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

