Harford Bank (HFBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.
Harford Bank Price Performance
HFBK stock remained flat at $32.20 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. Harford Bank has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $35.00.
Harford Bank Company Profile
