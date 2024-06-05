Harford Bank (HFBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Harford Bank Price Performance

HFBK stock remained flat at $32.20 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. Harford Bank has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $35.00.

Get Harford Bank alerts:

Harford Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Harford Bank offers commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental units in Harford County, Maryland, Cecil County, and neighboring counties. It provides various deposit services, including checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Harford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.