Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GOF remained flat at $14.81 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 104,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,672. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
