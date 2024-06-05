Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GOF remained flat at $14.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 143,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,993. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
