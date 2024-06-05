Grin Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $132,177.03 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,196.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $492.96 or 0.00692400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.00119443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008462 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00041660 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.00229361 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00062112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00089884 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

