Greif, Inc. (GEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on July 1st

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Greif has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Greif has a payout ratio of 39.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Greif to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of GEF traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.83. The stock had a trading volume of 30,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Greif has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on Greif in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other Greif news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $126,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $255,559.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,254. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $126,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,727 and sold 6,000 shares valued at $384,620. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

