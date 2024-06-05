Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.07% of Greenlane worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Greenlane Stock Performance

Shares of GNLN stock remained flat at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 107,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,590. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Greenlane Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

