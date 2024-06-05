Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.07% of Greenlane worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Greenlane Stock Performance
Shares of GNLN stock remained flat at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 107,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,590. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $3.40.
Greenlane Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Greenlane
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.