Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.90

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON GHH opened at GBX 541 ($6.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 552.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 560.27. Gooch & Housego has a 1 year low of GBX 450 ($5.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 685.66 ($8.78). The company has a market cap of £139.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,375.00 and a beta of 0.94.

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

