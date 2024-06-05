Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.90

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Gooch & Housego Price Performance
LON GHH opened at GBX 541 ($6.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 552.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 560.27. Gooch & Housego has a 1 year low of GBX 450 ($5.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 685.66 ($8.78). The company has a market cap of £139.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,375.00 and a beta of 0.94.
About Gooch & Housego
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gooch & Housego
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why Altria Stock is Still a Good Dividend Play
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Small Cap Tech Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Trading Halts Explained
- Bath & Body Works’ Guidance Dims Positive First Quarter Start
Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.