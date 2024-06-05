Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

