Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of GLBS opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.35.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. EWA LLC bought a new position in Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. EWA LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Featured Articles

