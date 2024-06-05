Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.42

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.42 and last traded at $64.42, with a volume of 15877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.70.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average is $60.35. The company has a market cap of $850.34 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.