Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 419,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 1,231,103 shares.The stock last traded at $45.97 and had previously closed at $45.46.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.20.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Copper Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.