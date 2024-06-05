Global X Alternative Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:ALTY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,638. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $11.65.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile
