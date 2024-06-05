Global X Alternative Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ALTY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,638. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

