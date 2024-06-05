Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.05

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 10.05 and last traded at 9.87, with a volume of 25414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 9.88.
Global Dividend Growth Split Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $156.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of 9.48.
Global Dividend Growth Split Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. Global Dividend Growth Split’s payout ratio is 77.92%.
About Global Dividend Growth Split
