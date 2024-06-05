GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $176-177 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.75 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.340-0.370 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTLB. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.09.

GitLab Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.09. GitLab has a 1-year low of $33.09 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $4,139,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $4,139,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

