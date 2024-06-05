Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.2 %

GILD opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.