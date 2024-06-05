GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.66

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.66 and last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 2674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GHRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on GH Research from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

GH Research Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $637.34 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in GH Research by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GH Research by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of GH Research by 72.9% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of GH Research by 98.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of GH Research by 13.8% in the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,103,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 133,804 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

