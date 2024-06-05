GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.06

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$55.06 and last traded at C$52.67, with a volume of 669826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$50.65.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 4.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.92, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.20.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

Insider Transactions at GFL Environmental

About GFL Environmental

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 62,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.92, for a total transaction of C$2,824,210.24. In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 62,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.92, for a total value of C$2,824,210.24. Also, Senior Officer Mindy Beth Gilbert sold 9,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.85, for a total value of C$461,513.25. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

