General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 0.8% of DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $45.42. 3,139,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,986,395. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $46.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 818,038 shares of company stock valued at $35,592,299 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

