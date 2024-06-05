General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 15,700 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

General American Investors Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN traded up $8.56 on Wednesday, reaching $324.73. 946,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,404. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.46. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $182.20 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The firm has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

