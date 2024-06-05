General American Investors Co. Inc. Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.2% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,193. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $192.38. The company has a market capitalization of $237.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.