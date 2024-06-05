GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Up 1.7%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $168.30 and last traded at $165.84. Approximately 871,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,863,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.04.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEV. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.36.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $478,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

