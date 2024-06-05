Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Director Andrew Neal Siegel Sells 111,668 Shares

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Neal Siegel sold 111,668 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.43, for a total transaction of C$1,611,402.74.

Shares of GLXY stock traded up C$0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$15.89. 930,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,981. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.74. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.29.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their target price on Galaxy Digital from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

