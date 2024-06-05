Gala (GALA) Price Reaches $0.0468

Gala (GALA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Gala token can currently be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gala has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $232.02 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 33,601,411,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,229,668,030 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

