FY2025 EPS Estimates for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Boosted by Analyst

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for AptarGroup in a report issued on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.75. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $148.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.51. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $111.63 and a 52 week high of $151.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,063.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,334 shares of company stock worth $1,933,731. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

