FY2024 EPS Estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Cut by Zacks Research

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $12.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.62. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $12.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.06 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

JLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

NYSE:JLL opened at $197.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.40. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $209.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JLL. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $589,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

