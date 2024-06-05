FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Solid Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.58) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.63). The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01.

SLDB has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $7.85 on Monday. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $301.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $23,935,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 283.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 920,404 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 26.4% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,330,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,682,000 after purchasing an additional 904,160 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,741,000 after purchasing an additional 904,160 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

