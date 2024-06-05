FY2024 Earnings Estimate for RediShred Capital Corp. Issued By Cormark (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for RediShred Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 30th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. RediShred Capital had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of C$16.82 million during the quarter.
RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates corporate shredding locations.
