FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of FSCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 98,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,847. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. FS Credit Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42.

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $124,320 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

