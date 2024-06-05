Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Trading Up 0.5%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.99. 13,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 40,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

