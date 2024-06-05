Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.61

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.61 and last traded at $46.61, with a volume of 9502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.23.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.54.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,925,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493,880 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 92.46% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF worth $829,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

