Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down to $5.91

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $5.31. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 5,849,727 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSM. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $224.95 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.4% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 96,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

Further Reading

