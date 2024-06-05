Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 329,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 358,148 shares.The stock last traded at $189.35 and had previously closed at $191.70.

Several analysts recently commented on FLUT shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,464.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.43 and a 200-day moving average of $151.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

