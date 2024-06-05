Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Flowers Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Flowers Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 74.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Flowers Foods stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $478,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flowers Foods news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLO

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.