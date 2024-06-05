Flare (FLR) Trading 5.5% Higher This Week

Flare (FLR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $8.48 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Flare Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 40,909,480,720 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 40,907,956,502.881035 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02843983 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $10,699,064.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

