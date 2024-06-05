Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Trading Down 2.9%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.87 and last traded at $43.45. 117,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,277,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.87.

Get Five9 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Five9

Five9 Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.88.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,701,000 after acquiring an additional 81,744 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.