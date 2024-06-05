Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Trading Down 2.9%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.87 and last traded at $43.45. 117,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,277,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.87.
Five9 Stock Down 3.8 %
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,701,000 after acquiring an additional 81,744 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
