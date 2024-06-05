Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $830-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $883.94 million. Five Below also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.00-5.40 EPS.

Five Below Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $5.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.79. 3,552,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,446. Five Below has a 1-year low of $128.64 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.00.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

