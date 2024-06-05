Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $830-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $883.94 million. Five Below also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.00-5.40 EPS.
Five Below Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $5.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.79. 3,552,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,446. Five Below has a 1-year low of $128.64 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Five Below
- Stock Average Calculator
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.