First US Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:FUSB)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2024

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSBGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

First US Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

First US Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FUSB opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $60.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. First US Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSBGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 14.55%.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Dividend History for First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB)

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.