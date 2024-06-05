First US Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:FUSB)

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

First US Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FUSB opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $60.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. First US Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 14.55%.

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.