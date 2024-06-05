First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Stock Price Down 1.2%

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.61. 30,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 59,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $167.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79.

Get First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,165,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 479,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 80,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 227,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.