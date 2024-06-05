First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,052,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,788 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.01% of DocuSign worth $122,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531,682 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,948 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 450.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 550,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 450,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 191,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,053. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.78, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock worth $2,746,767 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

