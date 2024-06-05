First Trust Advisors LP Sells 613,619 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,559,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 613,619 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Intel worth $279,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 34,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 79,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.47. 5,781,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,647,441. The firm has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.